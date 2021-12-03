BCCI might discuss the fate of India's tour of South Africa in AGM amid COVID-19 Omicron variant fears

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold its 90th Annual General Meeting on Saturday to discuss a host of other issues as well, which might give the board a chance to discuss India's tour of South Africa, which at the moment looks doubtful due to the newly emerged coronavirus (COVID-19) variant Omicron.

Due to the new variant fears, some events in South Africa have shut down last week as rugby teams and golfers scrambled to leave the country.

As per media reports, India's tour of South Africa for a three-Test series, followed by three one-day internationals (ODI) and four Twenty20 matches might get pushed back by a week.

The Test series is scheduled to start on December 17 in Johannesburg. It is expected that the Indian cricketers will know the decision in the next few days whether the tour will go ahead or not.

In BCCI's 24 point agenda, point (T) pertains to "Update on Future Tours Programme' and under this provision, the discussion can happen. Although the series is not part of the meeting's official agenda, it can be brought up during the Future Tours Program discussion.

Even Kohli has spoken up about the doubts as he said that his side were seeking clarity about the SA tour. Virat said, "We have spoken to all the senior members of the squad. Obviously, Rahul bhai [head coach Rahul Dravid] has initiated a conversation within the group, which is very important to know."

He added, "At the end of the day we understand - our focus from the Test match will not shift regardless - but you want to have clarity and want to be in a situation where you know exactly what's going on. We've been talking to the board and we are pretty confident that within a day or two, or pretty soon we'll have absolute clarity as to what is going on."