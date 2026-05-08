/BCCI issues warning to IPL teams over honey-trap risks, tightens hotel room access rules

In a significant move during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the BCCI has raised concerns over multiple instances of misconduct and breaches of protocol involving players, franchise officials and team owners. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has reportedly circulated an eight-page advisory to all 10 IPL franchises, warning that such incidents could lead to reputational damage, legal complications and serious security threats.

“The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," Saikia wrote to CEOs of the 10 franchises as reported by news agency PTI.

In the ‘Preamble’, Saikia writes: “It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occured involving players and support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season. These incidents if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the Franchise concerned and the BCCI as the Governing Body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of serious nature."

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Concern over unauthorised visitors

One of the major issues highlighted in the document relates to unauthorised individuals entering players’ hotel rooms without the approval or knowledge of team managers. The BCCI observed that some players and support staff had allowed outsiders into private hotel areas, which it described as a serious breach of security protocol.

“It has been observed that certain players and support staff members have permitted unauthorised persons to access their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of the concerned IPL franchise Team Manager. In a number of instances, Team Manager was entirely unaware of the presence of such visitors. The practice is strictly prohibited with immediate effect," reads the document.

The directive issued a three-point dikhtat for players and support staff

No person irrespective of their identity, relationship to team member or stated purpose shall be permitted entry into player’s or support staff member’s hotel room without prior knowledge and explicit written approval from Team Manager.

Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of hotel such as lobby or hotel reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing.

The BCCI draws attention to all Franchises to the well documented risks of targeted compromise and Honey Trapping that pervade high profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable Indian laws on sexual misconduct cannot be discounted. IPL franchises must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times.

Team owners warns over dugout access

The BCCI additionally flagged concerns regarding certain franchise owners allegedly breaching the Players and Match Officials Access (PMOA) protocol during live matches. The board said some owners were seen attempting to interact physically or verbally with players inside restricted areas such as dugouts during games.



“The BCCI has noted with concern that certain IPL franchise owners have not adhered to the Players and Match Officials Access (PMOA) protocol during the course of the matches. Specifically instances have been observed of IPL franchises owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations. Such conduct however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings," the document states.

As a result, a three-point guideline has been issued for the owners

IPL franchise owners and their representatives are strictly prohibited from communicating with or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room or playing area during course of the match, except through designated and approved channels.

All franchise owner level access to restricted zones must strictly conform to the PMOA Protocol as communicated by the IPL operations Divisions. Any deviation shall be treated as serious violation.

Franchise management is responsible for ensuring that IPL franchise owners and their associates are fully briefed on applicable protocols prior to each match day.

Strict warning against vaping

The directive also addressed incidents involving vaping inside restricted tournament areas. The issue gained attention after Riyan Parag was reportedly seen vaping in the dressing room of Rajasthan Royals, leading to disciplinary action and a substantial fine.

“Instances of vaping within dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to BCCI’s attention. It is pertinent to note that vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian Law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under applicable statutory framework," Saikia wrote.