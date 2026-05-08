/'Only one or two shots away': Patidar reflects on RCB’s narrow loss to LSG, backs team’s intent

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar praised his team’s aggressive approach during the chase against Lucknow Super Giants, despite ending up on the losing side. Asked to bat first, LSG posted 209/3 in a rain-shortened 19-over contest, powered by a sensational century from Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 111 off just 56 deliveries, including nine boundaries and nine sixes. Under the DLS-revised target, RCB needed 213 runs to win but suffered an early setback after losing both openers with only nine runs on the board. Despite this, Bengaluru eventually fell short by just nine runs, as Prince Yadav starring with figures of 3/33 for his team.

Reflecting on the chase after the match, Patidar said the team believed in its strategy and felt that they narrowly missed out.

"We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well, and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was a really good batting track. The ball was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it. We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time," he said.

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Patidar also lauded Marsh’s match-winning knock, admitting the Australian batter’s dominance made bowling changes difficult to manage.

“Mitchell Marsh was beautiful, the way he played. And especially in the power play, he kept us under pressure. I was confused about the bowlers - who should I bowl to Mitchell Marsh just after the powerplay. But I think the way he played, I think that was a tremendous inning,” he added.

The RCB skipper signed off by appreciating the confidence and positive mindset shown by his batting unit.

"The way we played, that was really good intent shown by all batsmen. Everyone is looking confident and in a great state of mind" he concluded.