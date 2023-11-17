BCCI invites Australia PM Anthony Albanese to watch India vs Australia World Cup final in Ahmedabad

The BCCI has invited Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, per the latest reports. Although no official confirmation around this is out yet, if Anthony accepts the invitation, he will join his counterpart, the Indian Prime Minister, in watching the clash of the titans at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

On Thursday, the Australian Team beat South Africa by three wickets in one of the closely fought contests at the CWC stage at the Eden Gardens. A day before, on Wednesday, hosts India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai to enter their fourth World Cup final.

While India’s record in the final is 2-1, having won twice before in 1983 and 2011, Australia entered their record eighth CWC final, leading 5-2. The Aussies are the most successful team in the tournament history, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Besides this, an air show will open the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, with several A-Listers to also grace their presence in the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

Australia beat South Africa in second semi-final

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Australia came on top in the second semi-final, beating the Proteas by three wickets in a nail-biter. While David Miller starred for South Africa, hitting his maiden CWC semis hundred, Travis Head hogged all the limelight with his all-round show. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were among the wickets too.

David Warner and Steve Smith contributed with handy 20s and 30s, but it was Josh Inglis, alongside the tail, helping Australia stand tall in the end.

Not stopping Indian Team

Be it on the runs chart or the wickets, the Indian players are everywhere. While Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring list with over 700 runs in ten matches (most by any batter in history), Mohammed Shami, with his unparalleled performance, stays ahead of everyone.