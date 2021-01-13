BCCI intervention helps Team India get swimming pool, gym, housekeeping staff access in Brisbane

It has been a gruelling tour of Australia for the Indian cricket team and it got worse when the visitors faced difficult quarantine hurdles upon their arrival in Brisbane as they were not given access to the gym, swimming pool and the lift. The development forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene. Now, the situation has been resolved as the Indian team has been provided access to the gym, swimming pool and the lift whereas room service is also expected to be available before the end of the day.

The Indian team was even not provided room service in the Brisbane hotel which forced them to clean their own toilets and make their own beds. After playing through pain in the Sydney Test, the Indian team needs to have proper rest and facilities available to recover as they are an already depleted squad due to injury and can’t afford any other.

According to India Today, the BCCI president and secretary Jay Shah got it touch with the Cricket Australia officials in a bid to make the basic facilities available for the visitors. According to the report, the BCCI had a word with captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri to get first-hand information.

With just a couple of days to go for the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, the Indian cricket team is looking to make as much recovery as possible after battling it out for five days in Brisbane. The visitors may field a few inexperienced players with most of the senior players injured.

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the series while Hanuma Vihari it out as well. Ravichandran Ashwin is a doubt as is the case with Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal. Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan are in the fray to play in the Brisbane Test against Australia,

The fourth Test between India and Australia starts from January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.