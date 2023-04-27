BCCI consulted MS Dhoni for Ajinkya Rahane's selection in WTC final squad- Report

Ajinkya Rahane’s selection in the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final might have come as a surprise for many, but the experienced former India vice-captain against the odds made it to the squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to turn back the pages as they got Rahane in the team, but according to a report, the board consulted MS Dhoni to get his services into the squad.

According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI approached Rahane’s franchise skipper at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni to have him in the 15-man squad. The Mumbai-based batter is having a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) season and has already amassed 209 runs in five matches at the time of writing. With form on his side and the absence of key players within the Indian team, left the BCCI was left with no alternatives but to get the services of Rahane as a seasoned campaigner.

Rahane has not played for India since the Test series in South Africa in January 2022 and looked surplus to requirements after the arrival of Shreyas Iyer and other key options. However, with Shreyas Iyer injured and Hanuma Vihari not in consideration, the Board opted to get the services of Rahane for the solitary final against Australia in June.

Dhoni played a key role in Rahane’s selection according to the report where he has flourished for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). So far he has scored 209 runs at an average of 52 while he is striking at 199 in the league.

While nothing is guaranteed whether he will play in the WTC final, Rahane’s selection could be the welcome boost team India could have needed. The selection committee also opted to bring in Shardul Thakur for the WTC final as he too comes in with tons of experience in the domestic circuit.

India's squad for the WTC 2021-23 final:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE