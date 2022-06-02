BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly puts all speculations to rest, reveals new initiative with fans

Sourav Ganguly's mysterious tweet, on Wednesday (June 01), had led to speculations of all kinds regarding his future as BCCI chief. He has now finally opened up on his recent post and put all rumours to rest by revealing his new initiative with fans.

It all started on Wednesday evening when the BCCI chief's cryptic tweet led to many feeling that the Ganguly is set to step aside as the Indian cricket board's President and join politics. Later in the evening, the Bengal Prince was quoted saying that he is launching a new educational app. On Thursday afternoon (June 02), Ganguly has revealed that he has launched an edu-tech app, known as the "Classplus" which will give educators, teachers, and coaches a platform to monetize their content.

"Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio. I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio.



I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this.

His post read, "I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India greater every day.