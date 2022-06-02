BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly puts all speculations to rest, reveals new initiative with fans

Sourav Ganguly puts all speculations to rest, reveals new initiative with fans Photograph:( ANI )
Sourav Ganguly has finally managed to put an end to all kinds of rumours which had surfaced online after his cryptic tweet left netizens baffled on Wednesday. Here are more details:
Sourav Ganguly's mysterious tweet, on Wednesday (June 01), had led to speculations of all kinds regarding his future as BCCI chief. He has now finally opened up on his recent post and put all rumours to rest by revealing his new initiative with fans.
It all started on Wednesday evening when the BCCI chief's cryptic tweet led to many feeling that the Ganguly is set to step aside as the Indian cricket board's President and join politics. Later in the evening, the Bengal Prince was quoted saying that he is launching a new educational app. On Thursday afternoon (June 02), Ganguly has revealed that he has launched an edu-tech app, known as the "Classplus" which will give educators, teachers, and coaches a platform to monetize their content.
"Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio. I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.
Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio.— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 2, 2022
I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this. pic.twitter.com/J9nTwiiWEJ
His post read, "I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India greater every day.
IPL gave us amazing players but what inspires me, even more, is the amount of sweat and blood the coaches of all these players put in for their success. This is not just true for Cricket, but all the other fields like Academics, Football, Music, etc as well. I am fortunate to get all the coaches who made me what I am today.
For ages, we have been glorifying actors, players, and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It is time that we glorify the true heroes, their COACHES and EDUCATORS.
I want to do something for all the coaches, educators, and teachers across the world. Starting today, I will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador.
I am thankful to Classplus for helping me with my vision. I hope this new initiative helps them all :)", the former Indian skipper wrote in a series of tweets.
Thus, Ganguly has finally managed to put an end to all kinds of rumours which had surfaced online after his cryptic tweet left netizens baffled on Wednesday. Many were contemplating his resignation as BCCI President and had anticipated his debut in Indian politics.