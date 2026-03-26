/No Glitz at IPL 2026: BCCI cancels opening ceremony to honour June 4 stampede victims

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has decided against organising an opening ceremony for IPL 2026 starting in two days as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic June 4 stampede episode outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium last year. After RCB won their maiden IPL title, beating Punjab Kings in an exciting final in Ahmedabad, grand celebrations took place at their cricket den in Bengaluru, only for it to turn tragic, as 11 fans lost their lives, including a 14-year-old.

With RCB hosting SRH in the tournament opener at the very venue as part of continuing the tradition, the BCCI opted against staging the cultural and glitz show at the start of it.

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A Times of India (TOI) report confirmed the development; however, there would definitely be a closing ceremony on the day of the finale this season, the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed.



"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025.



“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," Saikia said in a chat with TOI.



Last year, a massive IPL opening ceremony took place at the iconic Eden Gardens, the venue of the then-defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Several Bollywood A-listers performed, including KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, and a dance performance by actress Disha Patani.



Meanwhile, the last time the BCCI cancelled an IPL opening ceremony was during the 2019 edition, following the horrific Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF personnel earlier that year. The BCCI, then run by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), had cancelled the IPL 2019 opening ceremony, instead donating the allocated funds to the families of the victims.

