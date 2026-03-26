/Vijay Mallya wishes ‘Godspeed’ to RCB’s new owners after IPL franchise’s record sale

Fugitive billionaire and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) former boss, Vijay Mallya, has wished the new owners of the IPL franchise ‘Godspeed’ while reminiscing about his team’s early days following its record sale on Tuesday (Mar 24). Aditya Birla Group-led consortium, consisting of Indian and international investors, acquired RCB’s 100% shares for a bumper $1.8 billion, a gigantic 1,513% raise from its original value of $111.6 million (INR 450 crore in 2008), a price at which Mallya won its winning bid for RCB.

Taking to his social media handle X, Mallya gracefully congratulated RCB’s new owners, including The Times of India Group, the US-based Bolt Ventures, and the global investment firm Blackstone, calling it IPL’s most valuable franchise. Speaking of the time when he bought RCB, Mallya recalled how people made fun of his investment, which now has grown into a whopping INR 16,500 crore entity.

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“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand, and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” he wrote.



Mallya continued to express gratitude towards owning this franchise, which he says will remain a part of his DNA. Also, Mallya recalled how picking a young Virat Kohli, who is now the most followed cricketer globally and one of the most decorated ever, changed this franchise, the IPL, and cricket’s dynamics forever.



“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories, including picking the young Virat Kohli, who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you, and please continue to support RCB, the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” Mallya added.