BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as Indian women's team head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed Amol Muzumdar as the new head coach of the Indian women's senior team.

BCCI released an official statement to announce his appointment which read, "The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed the shortlisted applicants for the position of Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women). After thorough and thoughtful deliberation, the three-member committee unanimously recommended Amol Muzumdar to take over the role."

A domestic titan, Muzumdar scored over 11,000 first-class runs in 171 matches including 30 centuries during his 21-year impressive career. He also featured in over 100 List A games and 14 T20 matches. He won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian women's team are enjoying a prime phase in world cricket as it recently bagged a historic gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.

"I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. I thank the CAC and the BCCI for placing their trust in me and believing in my vision and the roadmap for Team India. This is a huge responsibility and I look forward to working closely with talented players and providing them with the right preparation and guidance to excel. The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled in the period. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed," Muzumdar said in an official statement.

Talking about Muzumdar's appointment as head coach, BCCI President Roger Binny said, "I welcome the appointment of Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. I am confident that under his tenure, the team will continue to rise and perform well across different formats of the game. The team has consistently delivered impressive performances in bilateral and multi-nation events, and I am certain our players will benefit immensely under Muzumdar's guidance and roadmap."

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated Muzumdar and said he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and possesses a keen understanding of the modern game.