Bayern Munich vs Lyon, UCL Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAY vs LYO

Bayern Munich are set to lock horns with Olympique Lyon at the second semi-final of the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal in what promises to be another cracker of a contest in Europe’s elite competition.

The winner of Bayern Munich vs Lyon will go on to face French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) who qualified to the summit clash by defeating RB Leipzig 3-0 in what was a comfortable victory for the Ligue 1 champions.

All eyes will be on rampant Bayern who are yet to lose a match since the restart and are undefeated in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20, moreover after their thumping 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-final. However, Lyon will also be confident of their chances after winning over Man City by 3-1.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 20.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match match will be held at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal.

Which channel will telecast the Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match will have a live telecast on Ten 1/HD and Ten 2/HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon, UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

