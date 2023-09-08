Basketball: Jr. NBA program completes 10 years in India, set to host National Championships in Greater Noida

The Jr. NBA National Championship will see teams from across the country gather at NBA Academy India, Greater Noida from 15-17 September. The competition will see the future generations of basketball players showcase their skills. The Jr. NBA program has reached more than 11 million youth and 13,000 physical education instructors across 34 cities nationwide since 2013.

Jr NBA in India

“The exposure was very good, especially for young kids. It made me very happy and even the students who took part are very excited. It has made the kids like basketball even more. I would like to thank Reliance Foundation and the NBA India for organising this competition,” Vijay Kumar, coach of Jamshedpur school said in regards to the Jr NBA program.

The RF Jr NBA program has been the foundation stone for the young basketball talent in the nation. For the first time, the NBA and RF conducted 3-on-3 tournaments for U-12 and U-14 youth in 14 cities across India - Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur - culminating with the RF Jr. NBA National Championship in September that will crown the boys and girls U-12 and U-14 national champions.

“It was a wonderful learning experience for the children of Jamshedpur. It was a boon for the basketball players. It was a particularly great experience for the girls. I’d like to thank Reliance Foundation and Jr NBA for holding this event as well as a workshop for coaches,” Shubham Kumar, another coach said in regards to the program.

The NBA and RF offered additional training opportunities to select standout players in Aizawl and Chennai, as 10 boys and 10 girls from each city will be selected to participate in fortnightly weekend clinics throughout the year. Participants will also receive complimentary basketball equipment to support their training and development.

The Sr. Men’s Indian national team and several Jr. NBA alumni like Aman Sandhu, Pranav Prince, Harsh Dagar, Lokendra Singh, Jaideep Rathore, and Kushal Singh are part of the program.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE