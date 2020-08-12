Barcelona report one COVID-19 case; player had no contact with Champions League squad

One Barcelona player has tested positive for COVID-19 but the player was not in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon, Portugal for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

A small group of players were set to commence their pre-season on Wednesday and the club conducted tests on a group of nine players out of which one result came out positive. However, the club clarified that the player didn’t come in contact with the main squad that travelled to Lisbon for UCL while adding he has no symptoms, is in good health and will be quarantined at his home.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."

The club added the player, who they did not name, "has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home".

Barcelona successfully defeated Napoli 3-1 in the second leg following a Lionel Messi masterclass as the Spanish club advanced to the ‘Final 8’ with an aggregate score of 4-2 over Napoli.

Barca are now set to face Bundesliga winners and in-form Bayern Munich side, behind closed doors, in Lisbon on Friday.

The Final 8 of UEFA Champions League will be played in a one-legged fixture scrapping the traditional two-legged affairs due to COVID-19 pandemic.

