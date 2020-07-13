Barcelona president Bartomeu sure about Lionel Messi's future in club

Barcelona president Jose Maria Bartomeu has said that Lionel Messi will stay and end his prolific career in the club.

He said: "With Messi we talk, we have talked and we will talk. He is the best player in football history, he has years of football ahead and he is in top form. I have no doubt that he will continue at Barça, his future is here in football and after football."

The 33-year-old's current contract will expire by 2021. Earlier, some reports suggested that Lionel Messi was set to leave his childhood club after he called off contract renewal talks Barcelona. The Catalonia giant could bid farewell to their all-time top scorer at the end of next season if Messi does not renew his contract.

According to Cadena SER, Lionel Messi is frustrated with the team's performance and furious with the top management of the club.

Sports news website ESPN has said that "sources have confirmed" Messi was angry at the reports that were leaked to media saying that he was responsible for club's problems.

Luis Garcia, a former Spanish footballer, while speaking to La Liga said that Argentine star will play until 2025. He said: "Why not? The way he is playing, adapting his style to the game is impressive."

"Every year he shows us something different but keeps up the same amount of goals, of assists. Even getting more every year!

"He's adapting, he doesn't spend so much time upfront because he knows it's harder, so he drops a little more. He shows why he's so intelligent. He adapts his game to what the team needs in every game.

"I could see him playing in 2025, easily!"

The Barca star has added another feather to his cap after becoming the first player in the Spanish League to score 20 assists and goals in the same season. He achieved this feat after assisting Arturo Vidal during the match against Real Valladolid.

He is the first player to score 20 assists in a season since Xavi who did it during 2008-09 season. But no player has scored 20 goals alongside in the Spanish top-flight until now.