Mourinho eyes third Europa League title with Tottenham Hotspurs

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 13, 2020, 04.48 PM(IST)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the match against Brighton. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Spurs took a big step towards qualifying into Europa League after defeating Arsenal 2-1 in the derby clash on Sunday. 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that his side would win next season's Europa League if they get qualified. 

Mourinho has won the second-tier European competition two times, once with Manchester United and other with Porto and is eyeing a third with his current team. 

"I would love to play Europa League," said the Spurs boss, whose side currently is placed eighth in the Premier League table. 

A seventh place on the table could be enough for the London-based team to qualify, depending on results in the FA Cup.

"It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition that I like very, very much to play, but when you cannot play the Champions League, you play the Europa League," added Mourinho.

"In my career I have only played the Europa League twice and I have won it twice. It would not be bad to play a third time and win it a third time. We have to fight until the end to finish in a Europa League place.

"If you ask (six-time Formula One world champion) Lewis Hamilton if he wants to win Formula Two, I don't think it will be a great deal for him, but it is a competition and I prefer to play Europa League than to not play."