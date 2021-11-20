BANvsPAK, 2nd T20I: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, take unassailable lead in series

Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Photograph:( AFP )
Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.
Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.
Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.
Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.
The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.
Series victory ✅— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021
A comprehensive performance from Pakistan subjected Bangladesh to another loss in the shortest format. #BANvPAK second T20I report 👇 https://t.co/GtW1WcoZhf
Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series 🎉— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021
Fakhar Zaman stars with 57* as the visitors win the second match by 8 wickets!#BANvPAK | https://t.co/7GmKXQTuEn pic.twitter.com/LFcUZtoRVU