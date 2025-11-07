/Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment, BCB forms committee to probe charges

Former Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam, who recently accused women's skipper Nigar Sulatna of beating junior players, has now labelled charges of sexual harassment against a former selector. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has promptly responded to the allegations and formed a committee to investigate the matter. The board has also asked the committee to submit its findings in 15 days. Alam made the allegations in an interview with journalist Riasad Azim. The pacer also alleged that a couple of BCB officials had acted inappropriately with her.

Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment

Alam, in her interview, said that the former selector, who was also the team manager, asked her lewd questions. The pacer also claimed to inform former BCB director Shafiul Islam Nadel and the board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury about the incident.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team," the statement by the BCB read.

"As the matter is of a sensitive nature, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days," it further added.

Jahanara's allegations against Sultana

Days before coming out with the allegations against the former selector, Alam had also accused women's skipper Nigar Sultana of beating up juniors in an interview with a local news paper. In her interview about Sultana's behaviour with newspaper Kaler Kantho, Alam said: "This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot."