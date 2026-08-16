/'Our Biggest Win Ever': Captain Shanto on Bangladesh's historic Darwin Test triumph over Australia

Bangladesh achieved the historic feat of winning a Test match against Australia in Australia on Sunday (Aug 16). Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh Test side won the first Test in Darwin by nine wickets, clinching only their second win against Australia in Tests and the first since the 2017 Dhaka Test.



Having registered several famous wins across formats over the years, beating a full-strength Australian Test team tops all victories. Shanto, whose captaincy and belief in his team did wonders, said Darwin's Test win will go down as the greatest in Bangladesh's cricket history.

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"Very happy, proud of myself and the way the boys played. We did a lot of hard work,” winning captain Shanto said after Bangladesh chased 57 with nine wickets remaining on day four of the Darwin Test.



While Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the star player for scoring a gritty fifty in Bangladesh’s first innings and later picking up five wickets in Australia’s second innings, new-ball quick Hasan Mahmud was the Player of the Match for his nine wickets in the game.



Speaking on how the pacers orchestrated Bangladesh’s most famous win, Shanto said, “That is the biggest change for Bangladesh in the Test format. Earlier, five years ago, pacers didn't want to play Tests. But we've been playing lots of Test cricket, and they are giving importance to the Test format. They want to play, want to perform, want to be world-class. That is the mindset they now have.”

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Bangladesh’s Biggest Win

Touring Australia for the second time and in only its third Test Down Under, Bangladesh have a Test win to their name. Putting this win above every other across formats, Shanto reflected, “This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format. Going forward, we want to do something special in the future.”

