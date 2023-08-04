Bangladesh batting hero Tamim Iqbal steps down from ODI captaincy, to miss Asia Cup 2023 due to back injury

Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has decided to step down as the ODI captain almost two months before the start of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India. Tamim, who reversed his retirement decision a day after announcing it earlier in July, will miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka owing to a recurring back injury.

The left-handed batter will now prepare for the home New Zealand ODI series, which starts on September 21.

Tamim is said to have conveyed his decision to step down as an ODI captain to Bangladesh Prime Minister on Thursday, following which he had extended discussions with BCB president Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus at Hassan's residence.

In his statement, Tamim revealed his back injury forced him to take the call at this crucial juncture, adding he is available to deliver as the player whenever the team needs him but cannot commit on leading the side given the uncertain nature of his recurring injury.

"I believe injury is an issue. I took an injection [on July 28], but it is like a hit or miss. I have told them [the board] about the problem. I have always helped the team over everything else. So keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision. I want to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes. I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood," Tamim said.

‘His call (to step down) came as a shock’

Speaking on Tamim’s decision, Jalal said it came as shock for all, but understanding the reality surrounding it, Jalal revealed Tamim will undergo rehabilitation during the Asia Cup and aim for a comeback for New Zealand series and the World Cup in October-November.

"He (Tamim) has been suffering from an injury in his L4 and L5 in his back," Jalal said. "Tamim has been in treatment for almost a year. He went abroad, consulted several doctors. Recently, he consulted a doctor in London.

"The diagnosis was that his pain is generating from L4 and L5 discs. He was given two injections. The second injection, given on July 28, relieved him of pain. He has been advised to rest for two weeks, till August 11, after which he will resume his rehab. But he can only return to the nets in another two weeks. By that time, we are leaving for Asia Cup, on August 26.

"If he undergoes surgery, returning [soon] will be very difficult. He is unlikely to do that, so we are expecting him to return for the New Zealand series,” Jalal added.

Tamim also echoed the exact words, saying, “I want to play the New Zealand series in the best possible shape. We could have rushed it for the Asia Cup, but we are opting against it. I am very hopeful that I will be available for the World Cup."