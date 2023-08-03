T20 Kings West Indies draw first blood in five-match series, beat India by four runs in opener in Trinidad

An all-round show from the T20 Kings and hosts West Indies resulted in them drawing first blood against India in the first of the five T20Is by four runs.

After winning the toss, a stronger-looking West Indies side decided to bat first. Brandon King began in the Calypso style, going for boundaries early on. India Captain Hardik Pandya brought in seasoned spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for early breakthroughs, and he didn't disappoint.

Fresh from his brilliant unbeaten hundred in the Major League Cricket (MLS) final, Nicholas Pooran started from where he left, taking the spinners to the cleaners. The attacking keeper-batter targeted the leg side and went after the bowlers. While Kuldeep Yadav removed Johnson Charles for single digit score (3), Captain Rovman Powell and Pooran made light work of Indian bowlers.

With both finding gaps at will, West Indies looked like putting up a huge total on the board.

Meanwhile, after Pooran’s wicket, Powell put in the fifth gear and inched closer to his fifty.

Two wickets to seamer Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over put brakes on West Indies’ pace as India restricted them on 149 for six in 20 overs.

Tilak impressed but batters failed

India didn’t start the way they wanted as out-of-touch Shubman Gill got out early in the third over, stumped. Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan didn’t make most of his chance either, as he departed on six.

India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav put price on his wicket, while debutant Tilak Varma, with his stroke play, showed why he got fast tracked into the team.

The left-right combination again caught everyone’s attention, as both stitched a 39-run stand for the third wicket before Jason Holder got rid of SKY on 21. Varma got out ten runs later on 39 off 22 balls, including three sixes and two fours.

Captain Hardik Pandya also made his presence felt with three fours but failed to take the chase deep. Sanju Samson, who retained his place in the white-ball team, contributed with a run-a-ball 12 before a direct throw off Kyle Mayers resulted in his end. All-rounder Axar Patel tried replicating his previous heroics with the bat but failed in his attempt eventually.

Seamer Arshdeep Singh brought the crowd to its feet with two successive fours in the penultimate over. Kuldeep tried doing the same but Romario Shepherd’s Yorker turned out too good for him.

Arshdeep also got out run-out and India lost the match by four runs.