BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Even football skills couldn't save Mushfiqur Rahim from getting out - WATCH VIDEO

Veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim tried showing off his football skills, but even that couldn’t save him from getting bowled during the ongoing third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Rahim tried playing down the short-of-length delivery from Lockie Ferguson, only for the ball to bounce and hit the top of the stumps, resulting in him getting out.

In the third and final ODI of this dress rehearsal series for the World Cup 2023, Bangladesh elected to bat first after winning the toss. Training 0-1 in the three-match ODIs, having lost the previous clash by 86 runs, Bangladesh lost both openers inside the first three overs.

Returning to the side for the first time since getting ruled out during the Asia Cup 2023 with an injury, Najmul Shanto again proved to be the vital cog in the wheel for the Bangladeshi side. Alongside Towhid Hridoy, the Captain for this game, Shanto, tried building a partnership, but Adam Milne had different plans, breaking the stand by removing Hridoy on 18.

Rahim then joined the party, deploying a cautious approach to start with. Though he didn’t hit a boundary during his 25-ball 18-run stay at the crease, Rahim looked like getting into his groove. But before he could accelerate, a pacey delivery from Ferguson resulted in Rahim’s wicket.

Shanto and returning Mahmudullah tried saving the sinking ship, adding 49 runs for the fifth wicket. That, however, couldn’t help the cause much as the pacers returned to reduce Bangladesh to 168 for seven at one stage, with all recognised batters, including Shanto (who scored 76 off 84 balls), back in the hut.

It was about time before the Milne-led pace attack tore into Bangladesh’s tail and wrapped their innings on a mere 171.

While Milne picked four wickets, Cole McConchie – the off-spinner and Trent Boult returned with two wickets each.

For the Kiwis to win this match and take the series home, they will need to score 172 in the second innings.

Both teams ready for the CWC showdown

Following this final ODI in Dhaka, both teams will fly to India for the marquee tournament, starting October 5, with New Zealand and England playing the opener in Ahmedabad.

Before the group stage gets underway in the Round Robin format, all teams will play two warm-up matches each.

While Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on September 29 in their first warm-up match, New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in Hyderabad on the same day.

