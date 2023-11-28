BAN vs NZ 1st Test: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head record, weather & pitch report

BAN vs NZ 1st Test: Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash in a two-match test series, starting Tuesday (Nov 28), after a hiatus for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The test series will extend till Sunday (Dec 10), with the second test match starting Wednesday (Dec 06).

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While the first match could see no result after the first innings, the Kiwis won the second and third games by 86 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh's test squad, and Tim Southee will be the captain of New Zealand for the test series.

Here's everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Series 2023.

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st Test, New Zealand's Tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date: Tuesday (Nov 28) to Saturday (Dec 2)

Time: 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, HM Nicholls, DJ Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), AY Patel, Neil Wagner

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Weather Report

No rain is expected during the five-day Test, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 29 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is anticipated on the fourth day but is not expected to be a threat.

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Pitch Report

The Sylhet pitch is likely to favour spinners, making run-scoring challenging. Teams winning the toss might opt to bat first due to the increasing difficulty of batting later in the game.

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and New Zealand have played against each other in 17 Test matches so far. Out of these, Bangladesh has managed to win only one match, while New Zealand has won 13. The teams have drawn thrice. As both sides prepare for their upcoming two-match Test series, they will be eager to improve their records.