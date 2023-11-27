'The feeling of coming back to Mumbai is very special': Hardik Pandya opens up after emotional MI return

In a sensational development on Sunday (Nov 26) evening, Hardik Pandya returned to record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. On the trade deadline day, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper swapped the 2022 champions for MI as he returned to the team where he started his journey. Pandya, a five-time champion himself will don the blue colours of MI in the 2024 season with eyes now cast on the IPL auctions happening on December 19 in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya returns

“The feeling of coming back to Mumbai is very special for a lot of reasons. How my cricketing journey started in 2015 with MI with them noticing me in 2013, you know when I look back and how my span of 10 years has been something very special. It has not sunk in yet that I am finally back where my whole cricketing journey started. I have achieved all the possible things they have been the most important part of my life. I have special bonds with Aakash and the whole family as they have been with me in my thick and thin and it is more emotional,” Hardik added in his first interview after his return to Mumbai Indians.

Deadline day drama

Sunday proved to be a crucial day for IPL teams where eyes were firmly cast on making the deadline day switch. Pandya along with Cameron Green was on the hotlist of players who were rumoured to be released. However, as the deadline neared, the move looked off by 5 pm on Sunday with GT set to retain their priced asset. However, at the 11th hour, MI managed to pull the rabbit out of the hat as they acquired Pandya while Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).