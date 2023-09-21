BAN vs NZ 1st ODI: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, squads, weather forecast, pitch report & more

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI: The first encounter of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, September 21, at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Here's everything you need to know about BAN vs NZ 1st ODI.

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Match, New Zealand Tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 01:30 pm IST (02:00 pm local time)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Litton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (c)

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Squads

Bangladesh:

Litton Das (c) and (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, rain might play a spoilsport in the first ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, as the chances of precipitation are high in Dhaka. The weather forecast predicts rain from afternoon to evening. The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 82 per cent. Moreover, the wind speed will be 13 kilometres per hour.

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium has previously favoured spinners in the ODI matches. Out of the 127 ODI matches hosted by the venues, the team who chose bowling after the toss won 67 times, and the team who went for batting first won 58 times.

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Head-to-Head

So far, Bangladesh and New Zealand have clashed in 38 ODI matches. Among them, New Zealand won 28, and Bangladesh won ten. No game has ended in a tie or with no result. Bangladesh has won eight out of ten matches against New Zealand at home.

