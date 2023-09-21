BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live in India

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, September 21. Both teams will square off in the three ODI matches ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled in October.

Bangladesh will enter the series after they could not qualify for the finals and faced back-to-back defeats in the Asia Cup 2023. Although they made it to the Super Four stage of the continental tournament, they got eliminated before the final match. However, their recent victory against India in the event might serve as a morale booster for the upcoming series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the field after facing a loss in their previous ODI series against England.

Both teams have opted to rest their key players, expected to feature in their ICC World Cup squads. As Shakib Al Hasan has gone on a well-deserved break, Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the ODI series. Similarly, Lockie Ferguson will captain New Zealand's team.

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, will host the first ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Live broadcasts of the game will be available in India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI match.

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

Bangladesh and New Zealand will square off in a three-match ODI series. The 1st ODI match of BAN vs NZ will happen on Thursday, September 21.

What time will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

The BAN vs NZ 1st ODI will start at 01:30 pm IST on Thursday, September 21.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, will host the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI.

Where can I watch the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE in India?

No TV channel will telecast the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI match live in India.

How to watch the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

FanCode app and website will broadcast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI live in India.

How to watch BAN vs NZ in Bangladesh and New Zealand?

T Sports will broadcast the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI live in Bangladesh. In New Zealand, fans can watch the game on Rabbitholebd Sports channel on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies)