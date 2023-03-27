BAN vs IRE 1st T20 match live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland match live?
BAN vs IRE 1st T20 match: Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the first of the three-series match T20 on Monday, March 27, 2023, for the first time since 2012. Here are all the streaming details you need to know
BAN Vs IRE 1st T20 Live: Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the first of the three-series match T20 on Monday, March 27, 2023. The match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and will begin at 01:30 pm IST. The host hopes to keep up their winning pace against the Irish after winning the ODI series last week 2-0 with the second ODI washed out. This is the first T20 series between Bangladesh and Ireland since 2012. Paul Stirling led the Irish team in the only T20 series they played this year against Zimbabwe. However, they might jump back, as their wins over West Indies and England in T20 World Cup 2022 proved last year.
Ban vs Ire 1st T20 live details:
Date: March 27, 2023, Monday
Time: 01:30 PM IST | 08:00 GMT | 10:00 Local
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Bangladesh vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch the BAN vs IRE 1st T20 series live?
BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.
However, the match will not be televised in India.
When will BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match be played?
The 1st T20I match between BAN and IRE will be played on Monday, March 27.
At what time will BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match start?
BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs:
Bangladesh playing XI: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Ireland playing XI: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White