BAN vs IRE 1st T20 match live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland match live?

BAN Vs IRE 1st T20 Live: Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the first of the three-series match T20 on Monday, March 27, 2023. The match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and will begin at 01:30 pm IST. The host hopes to keep up their winning pace against the Irish after winning the ODI series last week 2-0 with the second ODI washed out. This is the first T20 series between Bangladesh and Ireland since 2012. Paul Stirling led the Irish team in the only T20 series they played this year against Zimbabwe. However, they might jump back, as their wins over West Indies and England in T20 World Cup 2022 proved last year.