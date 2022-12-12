BAN vs IND: Star India batter backs Virat Kohli to come good in Test series, says his mindset remains same

Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his century-drought in ODIs recently with a magnificent 113 against Bangladesh in the 3rd One-Dayer at Chattogram. It was after nearly 1200 days that Virat reached a three-figure mark in ODIs, a format he owned for more than half a decade. Considering this and his run of form in the T20 World Cup in Australia this year, where he scored four fifties, Kohli is all but back in form. Ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, the batting maestro has received backing from his stand-in captain KL Rahul.

Now since Virat has hit a hundred in ODIs and T20Is this year, a triple-figure score in Tests would complete a set. Speaking to the media, KL answered some questions surrounding Virat’s missing touch in the longest format of late.

"We haven’t really played too much Test cricket for you to pass that statement. He’s been in good form; he’s done really well for us in T20 cricket. Recently, he got that hundred against Bangladesh here. Obviously, he will take some confidence into the Test matches as well," KL Rahul said during the press conference ahead of 1st Test.

Putting weight behind Kohli’s long-standing legacy across formats, KL said Virat’s mindset has always remained the same and this is why he touched heights like none other.

"His mindset and attitude has always remained the same. The passion he has for the game, the commitment he gives for the team, has been on show for everyone to see. He’s a great player. He has always found ways to get runs and I am sure he will do that again," KL added.

Meanwhile, Virat’s last Test century came against the same opposition back in 2019 during a Day-Night Test in Kolkata. Since then, he had gone through a lean patch and only broke the ice during Asia Cup this year when he hit a hundred against Afghanistan in Dubai. In Tests in 2022, Virat has played only four matches, scoring 220 runs at an average of 31.20.