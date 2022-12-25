BAN vs IND 2022: 'He is doing great job for the team...'captain KL Rahul hails star performer after series win

India had a tough time chasing 145 in the fourth innings of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Having lost four wickets for 50 runs at stumps the previous day, India didn’t look like completing the task with any ease. Losing three quick wickets inside the first hour on Sunday morning further mounted pressure on them. Down and out Indian team were staring straight in the eyes of a historic defeat.

However, the last recognized batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Ashwin then began the rescue act and made sure India doesn’t face any more jitters. Although Ashwin deployed a more attacking approach, first-inning hero Shreyas Iyer played his natural game and remained composed in the chase. The confidence in his body-language was oozing out as he and Ashwin kept India in the game and eventually helped them win the match.

Talking about the match and this partnership in particular, India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul said it was the tough game and that everyone in the camp is happy with the win.

"Tough game. Happy that we got the job done. We were in a bit of trouble and there was a bit of pressure and nervousness in the dressing room. Really happy that Ashwin and Shreyas got that partnership that got us the victory. Conditions were tough and that is what makes Test cricket fun," Rahul said.

Rahul didn’t shy away from applauding Iyer for showing such a stomach for the fight saying Shreyas has been around for some time now and to see him (Iyer) grabbing his chances like this makes him (KL) happy.

"When someone is performing consistently for you, it is very heartening. He [Shreyas Iyer] has been around for a long time and has had to wait for his opportunities and really happy to see that when has had those opportunities, he has grabbed them with both hands, Rahul added.

Where the whole team was struggling to put runs on board on this track in the fourth innings, Shreyas Iyer not only scored runs, he did that with relative ease. Across four innings on this tour, Shreyas scored 202 runs at an average of 101. Even in this Test in particular, Iyer first scored a superb 87 in the first innings followed by an unbeaten 29 in the second.

"He is doing the job for the team and the way he played today was phenomenal. He made it look really easy. There was pressure and there was a bit of panic in the dressing room. But it didn't look like there was any panic when we were watching Shreyas bat," Rahul said.