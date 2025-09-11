/BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025, weather report, live streaming: When and where to watch live in India

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a match against Hong Kong on Wednesday (September 11) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the third match of the tournament and the second game already for Hong Kong. The Bangla Tigers will aim to start their campaign with a win, while Hong Kong will hope to bounce back after a big loss to Afghanistan in the opening game.

Bangladesh

Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh came into the match in good form. They recently beat the Netherlands 2-0 in a T20I series and also secured a series win against Pakistan.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong had a tough start, losing badly to Afghanistan. They need a strong performance to stay in the tournament. Much will depend on Babar Hayat to give them a good start with the bat, while Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali must step up to keep the runs flowing. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the weather conditions and live streaming details.

Weather conditions

The match in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday (Sep 11), at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match live streaming be available?