BAN vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & where to watch live coverage on TV, mobile- Check playing XIs

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: The England cricket team is on a tour in Bangladesh and has played a total of 3 ODI matches till now. The ODI series, which is in its leg right now, is part of the inaugural 2022-23 ICC World Cup Super League. It is the first bilateral T20I series between the two teams and England’s first tour of Bangladesh since 2016. The first matches were won by England and the last match of the ODI series was won by Bangladesh. Both the teams will now square-off for another round of three-match series in T20 format.

The first ODI match was held on March 1 and England won it by 3 wickets, second match was also won by England with a whopping 132 runs. In the last match, Bangladesh gain momentum and won the match by 50 runs.

The three-match T20I series will be held from March 9 and will conclude on March 14. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming series here:

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: Squad details

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy. (For the first two matches)

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt (wk), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes. (For the first two matches)

When will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?-Date

The match will be conducted on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?-Venue

The high-profile match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) begin?-Time

The match between England and Bangladesh will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

