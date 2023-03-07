BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: Date, squads, live streaming & all you need to know about England tour of Bangladesh

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: The England cricket team is touring Bangladesh in March 2023 to play three ODIs and three T20I matches. The ODI series, which is in its leg right now, is part of the inaugural 2022-23 ICC World Cup Super League. It is the first bilateral T20I series between the two teams and England’s first tour of Bangladesh since 2016. Initially, the tour was scheduled to take place in September and October 2021, with the T20I matches having been used as preparation for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, in August 2021, the tour was postponed due to fixture congestion and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that they were in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reschedule the matches before the cut-off time of the Super League. On August 3, 2021, the ECB confirmed that the tour had been re-arranged for March 2023. On December 27, 2022, both BCB and ECB confirmed the fixtures of the tour. However, later in January 2023, the tour matches were cancelled by the ECB due to the non-availability of several players and a busy international schedule.



BAN vs ENG T20I: Schedule

Date Fixture Time Venue Mar-09 BAN vs ENG, 1st T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Mar-12 BAN vs ENG, 2nd T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Shere Bangla National Stadium Mar-14 BAN vs ENG, 3rd T20I 5:30 pm IST/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 6:00 Local time Shere Bangla National Stadium

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: Squad details

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy. (For the first two matches)

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt (wk), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes. (For the first two matches)

BAN vs ENG: ODI series result

1st ODI match: England won by 3 wickets

2nd ODI match: England won by 132 runs

3rd ODI match: Bangladesh won by 50 runs

When will the T20I series between Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?-Date

The T20I series will be conducted on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the T20I series Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?-Venue

The high-profile T20I series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram and Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) T20I series?

Bangladesh vs England T20I series will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) T20I series?

Bangladesh vs England T20I series is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE