BAN vs AFG live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live on mobile app

BAN vs AFG LIVE Streaming for free - World Cup 2023: Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to commence ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday (Oct 7). The Asian teams lock horns in the first of the two matches. The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India.

In 2023, Bangladesh ODI team put out a promising performance, winning 20 of the 20 games they played. They have achieved success with eight victories, showcasing their superiority in the format with continuous on-field skill displays.

The Afghanistan cricket team encountered difficulties in 2023 as they played in 11 ODI matches and only managed to win three of them. With a win percentage of 27.27%, they have had a difficult ODI voyage. It would be crucial for them to do better in the upcoming games.



ICC world Cup 2023 will be played in round-rabbit format, therefore each team will face the other team once during the league stage. In total, 48 games will take place among 10 teams ICC World Cup 2023 across India.



BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan?- Date

The World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on October 07.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan start?- Time

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will start at 10.30 AM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan being played?- Venue

The World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

BAN vs AFG Squads



Bangladesh: Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil