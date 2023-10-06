ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Watch Top moments from tournament opener

The ODI World Cup 2023 got underway on October 5 in Ahmedabad with 2015 and 2019 runner- up New Zealand beating defending champions England by nine wickets. The Kiwis gave England no chance whatsoever while chasing 284 as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scored 152 not out and 123 not out, respectively to take Kane Williamson-less New Zealand home.

The game produced several moments to remember for the fans.

Below are the top five moments from the ODI World Cup 2023 opener:

Bairstow's second-ball six

With Tim Southee not playing the game, Kiwis had hopes from Trent Boult to take early wickets with his swing. Boult, however, was off colour as he was thrashed for 12 runs in tournament's and his first over including a second ball six from Jonny Bairstow. Incidentally, it was Jonny Bairstow only who was bowled on the second ball of the 2019 edition. Have a look at the moment below:

Root's reverse ramp

Joe Root has always been a classy batter and now he has added a modern weapon to his arsenal as well - A reverse ramp! Yes, you heard it right, folks. The shot was on display in the ODI World Cup opener against New Zealand as well when he reverse ramped Trent Boult for a six in the 12th over of the innings. Have a look at the shot here:

New Zealand come back to stop England under 300

England were looking good for 300 despite losing Dawid Malan and Bairstow early on. Root was at one end and scored 77 with other batters batting around him. Many England players got the start such as Harry Brook - 25, Jos Buttler - 43, and Liam Livingstone - 20. The Kiwi pacers, however, did well to stop England at 283 before making small work of the chase. Have a look at the innings highlights:

Conway-Rachin drive Kiwi chase

New Zealand were rocked early in the chase as they lost Will Young for a golden duck in the second over. That, however, remained the only wicket Englishmen would get in the night as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both scored tons while stitching an unbeaten 273-run partnership.

Multiple records broken in Ahmedabad opener