BAN vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan pitch report, weather update, live streaming

BAN vs AFG head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup has begun and the world fever is high. Continuing this, the third clash of the tournament will take place on Saturday (Oct 7) between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The game is slated to take place at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

In their warm-up match against England, Bangladesh posted a total of 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 37 overs, with rain interruptions affecting the game. Despite a valiant effort, England managed to chase the target of 197 runs in 24.1 overs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, comes into this match on the back of a significant warm-up victory against Sri Lanka. Chasing a formidable total of 295 runs, Afghanistan managed to reach the target in 38 overs with four wickets in hand.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other in 15 matches in ODI. Out of these 15 games, Bangladesh has won 9 whereas Afghanistan has come out victorious on 6 occasions.

Total matches played: 15

Matches won by Bangladesh: 9

Matches won by Afghanistan: 6

BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium promises to be a batting paradise, offering opportunities for pacers to make their mark. Chasing has been the preferred strategy, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter.

BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Weather update

There is no chance of rain for this match as Dharamshala will have a sunny, bright day with a maximum temperature of 30°C during the day, gradually dropping to 22°C in the evening.

BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN): Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan (AFG): Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 3, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7, 2:00 pm IST

