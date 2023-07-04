BAN vs AFG 1st ODI: Check schedule, predicted playing XI, live streaming details & all you need to know
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI: Here's everything you need to know about the 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Check details about the venue, predicted playing XI and live streaming.
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh will commence with the 1st ODI match on Wednesday, July 5. Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st ODI out of three ODI matches at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 11 am local time (1:30 PM IST). The toss will happen 30 minutes before the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match. Tamil Iqbal will lead Bangladesh, and Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in the game.
As Iqbal was on rest due to his injuries, he would come to the field after a long time with a not-so-great form with the bat. However, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will bolster the batting lineup. He did not play the last test match due to a finger injury.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman are back after they missed the only Test. Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi will play a crucial role in the team.
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match
Date: Wednesday, July 5
Time: 1:30 PM IST (11 AM Local)
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI
Bangladesh Playing XI
Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sayed Shirzad/Zia-ur-Rehman
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI match?
No channel in India will telecast the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI Match. However, fans can watch the match live on the Fancode app and website with their paid subscription.
BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Schedule
Jul 08, Sat
05:00 AM GMT | 11:00 AM LOCAL | 01:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Jul 11, Tue
05:00 AM GMT | 11:00 AM LOCAL | 01:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Jul 14, Fri
09:00 AM GMT | 03:00 PM LOCAL | 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I
Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet
Jul 16, Sun
09:00 AM GMT | 03:00 PM LOCAL | 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet
