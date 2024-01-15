Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy highlight crucial role of India Open Super 750 status in race to Paris

Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy and reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen emphasised the significance of the Super 750 status of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2024 and how the additional points secured in the tournament will play a crucial role in the Paris Olympics qualification.

Elevated from the Super 500 to the Super 750 status last year, the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2024, organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 16-21, 2024.

"Over the last decade, India has emerged as one of the powerhouses of the sport. Events like the Yonex-Sunrise India Open have had a key role in this phenomenon, as upcoming players and fans get inspired by watching the best players up close. This year there is added excitement as the clock ticks closer to Paris 2024. I wish all involved the best of luck in what will no doubt be a super week on the HSBC BWF World Tour," said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

The prestigious tournament will provide Indian players with the opportunity to accumulate significantly higher ranking points on their home turf, thereby enhancing their quest for qualification for the Paris Olympics. "The Yonex-Sunrise India Open has long stood as a legacy tournament for Indian Badminton. Being a defining ground for milestone victories and career transformative moments resulting in dreams coming true, this championship has always played a strong platform and breeding ground for future champions. As we prepare to witness the biggest badminton show in India, the electrifying atmosphere and intense competition promise to make the event an unforgettable spectacle for fans from across the country who brave the weather to be there on all seven days," remarked BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Prannoy, currently ranked 8th in the Race to Paris rankings, will be aiming to climb higher in the rankings as he kicks off his campaign against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Alongside Prannoy and Sen, the 10-player Indian contingent will be spearheaded by Asian Games gold medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the men’s doubles and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles category.

In women’s doubles, the pairs of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto will be aiming to strengthen their position in the Race to Paris rankings.