Babar Azam is the number one batter in world right now, going to be a legend of the game, says Mickey Arthur

Pakistan Cricket Board's newest recruit Mickey Arthur, who rejoined them, this time as the Director of Cricket, has showered praises on the Men's team captain Babar Azam, calling him the best batter in the world right now. Arthur also said the Pakistan team has it in them to win the world cup and become number one across all formats.

On Thursday, the PCB announced the much-awaited re-appointment of Arthur on a one-year contract, who will work remotely with the team owing to his prior commitment with Derbyshire County Club.

As reported by PTI, Arthur talked about Babar Azam and what impresses him the most about the Pakistan all-format captain. Arthur said speed of Babar's hands caught his attention first, and that, Arthur had never seen a talent like that in world cricket.

“What impressed me most were his hands, the speed of his hands. When Grant Bradburn first told me, look at this guy in the nets, I was amazed. I had never seen such hand speed and a talent like him, and the key was to give him opportunities to succeed,” Arthur said.

Arthur, who, in the past, had coached the Men in Green, knows a bit or two about every player. While specifically talking about Babar, Arthur said he always believed in him and even admitted that Babar Azam is the number one batter in the world right now. Arthur added he knows for a fact that the stylish right-handed batter will end up becoming the legend of the game.

“I knew he was going to become a key part of the team. I believe he is the number one batsman right now, and he is a wonderful, wonderful talent. I still think he has room for improvement. I will keep challenging him. He is going to be a legend of the game.” Arthur added.

Sharing his thoughts on returning to Pakistan Cricket, Arthur said it's his privilege to come back here, and this time, the aim will be to win the 2023 World Cup and help the Pakistan team stand tall across all formats.

“It’s a privilege for me; in fact, to come back and help, hopefully, win a World Cup, get us to number one in the world in all formats of the game because we certainly have the talent, certainly the players.”