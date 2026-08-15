/Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffers injury scare ahead of 1st Test vs England

Pakistan Test captain and talismanic batter Babar Azam has suffered an injury scare ahead of the first Test against England in Leeds on August 19. Batting against Professional County Club Select XI in Pakistan’s lone warm-up fixture, Babar was forced to retire hurt on five after being hit on the right hand. The incident took place on the second day of the practice game, with a PCB spokesperson confirming Babar’s unavailability for the remainder of the match.



That spokesperson, however, confirmed that "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday at Headingley Cricket Ground."



Meanwhile, in reply to PCC’s first innings score of 305, Pakistan made 238, with England’s first-choice spinner Shoaib Bashir returning with four for 76. Teenage medium-pacer Manny Lumsden also impressed with his 2/24 at Beckenham ground in Kent, southeast England. At stumps on day 2, the PCC was 128 for three, leading by 195 runs.

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On the other hand, England opening batsman Emilio Gay registered a pair against Pakistan, and will arrive at Headingley with his recent form struggles further compounded. Gay, looking to prove his fitness after suffering a shoulder injury playing for Durham in the One-Day Cup last week, faced just seven balls on Friday in an innings that ended when he edged behind off Mohammad Ali.

Pakistan’s First UK Test Series Since 2020

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will play a Test match in England for the first time since 2020. Although the two teams have faced off in several white-ball series in the UK, with Pakistan also hosting England twice in Tests in the meantime, the Leeds Test will be the first on English soil in over six years.



Pakistan is ninth in the WTC standings for the current cycle, and will enter this series on the back of a 1-1 series in the Caribbean. Although their chances of making the WTC Final next year are bleak, winning the Test series in England for the first time since 1996 would be Babar’s first goal.