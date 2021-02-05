Axar Patel ruled out of first Test due to knee injury: BCCI

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai due to knee injury, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday.

On Thursday, Axar Patel complained of pain in his left knee during a training session. BCCI released a statement on the 27-year-old's injury.

"He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," the board said in a statement.

Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad before the first Test match kicked off on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Shahbaz Nadeem replaced the Gujrat-based player in the first Test.

England won the toss and chose to bat. Opening pair of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have given the visitors a good start with a 50-run stand.