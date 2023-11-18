Australia's ability to perform under pressure is their hallmark: Eoin Morgan warns India ahead of CWC final

Former England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is not ready to discount Australia in the grand finale against India on Sunday, knowing what they can do in the high-pressure games. Morgan, who had been on the receiving end (against the Aussies) several times during his playing days, is aware of their capability of turning the tables around when it matters the most.

Considering several parameters, India is entering the contest as the favourite to lift the coveted crown. However, Morgan feels with Australia mastering the art of absorbing pressure, which is their hallmark, a belief to cause perhaps the greatest upset in recent history would be there within the camp.

“As the only team capable of halting India's unbeaten streak, Australia's ability to perform under pressure is their hallmark. Their well-drilled team, developed across all three formats, exudes a belief and confidence unique to their cricketing culture,” Morgan wrote in his exclusive column for the ICC.

Having led England to their maiden World Cup title four years ago in a contest dubbed by many the most-tensed at this level, Morgan knows how emotions can alter momentum on such days.

The now-retired veteran batter and the captain said despite Australia entering the contest as underdogs, they would sense the opportunity to play out of their skin to beat a formidable Indian Team.

“Emotions will run high on the final day, with Australia embracing the underdog label and India carrying the weight of 1.3 billion fans on their shoulders,” Morgan stated.

“Australia's sense of opportunity, fuelled by their proven ability to perform under pressure, makes them formidable opponents,” Morgan added.

Australia’s road to the final

The former five-time winners lost to India and South Africa in their first two matches but completed a turn-around by winning their remaining seven games in the league stage.

Though most of their contested matches reflected their attitude and players’ stomach for a fight, Australia’s perhaps mightiest World Cup win came over Afghanistan. After getting reduced to 91 for seven in the chase of 292, Glenn Maxwell and Captain Pat Cummins stitched a world record 200-plus run-stand for the eighth wicket to see the side through.

Maxwell completed his maiden double century to help Australia pull off one of the best run-chases ever watched.

Meanwhile, in the semis against South Africa, Australia found themselves in trouble in the second innings, with wickets falling at regular intervals. However, with the keeper-batter Jos Inglis alongside Cummins and Starc providing stability later in the innings, the Aussies won the contest with three wickets.