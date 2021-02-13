Australian Open: Serb ace Novak Djokovic skips training as he awaits scan results

World number one Novak Djokovic missed his Saturday's training session as the Serb waits for his scans after he slipped during the third set of Friday's third-round match against Taylor Fritz and disappeared off Rod Laver Arena for treatment.

Novak Djokovic described it as a "muscle tear" on his right side required further attention on the injury during the third set before he went on to script a five-set win and set up a clash against Milos Raonic on Sunday.

The injury casts cloud on Djokovic's campaign and the defending champion will have to undergo scans before any decision is taken.

However, Australian Open Chief Executive Craig Tiley was confident that Novak will overcome his injury and compete in the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

"We'll see him. He's resilient, he's tough," Tiley told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine.

"He'll wake up today and he'll figure out what it is and he'll go and get the appropriate treatment. The way he was, those two sets, I was pretty surprised.

"But I've seen him play here, this is his court, he gets comfortable on it and he just picks his game up and up and he's that good."

The Serbian tennis ace is a record eight-time Australian Open winner, and was eyeing a ninth title this year. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slams in total.