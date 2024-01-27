LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden celebrate after conquering first Grand Slam doubles title - WATCH

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
main img
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden celebrate after conquering maiden Grand Slam doubles title Photograph:(Twitter)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Rohan Bopanna, 43, in the process became the oldest Grand Slam champion after beating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. After the final point, both Bopanna and Ebden were seen over the moon as they celebrated their title success in front of a full house crowd in the final.

History was scripted on Saturday (Jan 27) after India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 title. Bopanna, 43, in the process became the oldest Grand Slam champion after beating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. After the final point, both Bopanna and Ebden were seen over the moon as they celebrated their title success in front of a full house crowd in the final.

×

Bopanna-Ebden celebrate after win

After winning the title at Melbourne Park on Saturday both Bopanna and Ebden went down on the court and were seen in celebratory mood. Soon both players picked themselves up and jumped together to pump their chests. They were later seen hugging one another and then pointing out to their stands where their friends and family members were present.

Bopanna-Ebden script history

Having achieved the World No.1 ranking earlier in the week (to be official on Monday), Bopanna scripted history at the Rod Laver arena in his 61st Grand Slam doubles appearance. In a contest that lasted almost 100 minutes, Bopanna and his Australian partner were at their fluent best and did not lose their serve in the entire match.

Both sets were close affairs with Boppana and Ebden going shoulder-to-shoulder with their Italian counterparts. With neither team ready to surrender their serve in the opening set it needed a tiebreaker to separate the pairs. However, Bopanna-Ebden were flawless in the tiebreak and won it without dropping a point to seize early advantage.

ALSO READ | Aryna Sabalenka defends Australian Open title after dominating straight-set win over China's Zheng Qinwen

×

The second set was also a close affair but both Bopanna and Ebden gained a break of serve and then held onto their own in a tight contest. The Indo-Australian pair then took full advantage of the break and held on their serve to win the epic final.

Before today’s victory, the 2017 French Open success with Gabriela Dabrowski was the only time the Indian veteran had won a Grand Slam title. Bopanna, now in his twilight has enjoyed a superb couple of years where he reached the final of the US Open Men’s doubles final and the Wimbledon semis.