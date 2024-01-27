History was scripted on Saturday (Jan 27) after India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 title. Bopanna, 43, in the process became the oldest Grand Slam champion after beating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. After the final point, both Bopanna and Ebden were seen over the moon as they celebrated their title success in front of a full house crowd in the final. Doubles delight 🏆🏆@rohanbopanna 🇮🇳 and @mattebden 🇦🇺 defeat Italian duo Bolelli/Vavassori 🇮🇹 7-6(0) 7-5. @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/WaR2KXF9kp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024 × Bopanna-Ebden celebrate after win

After winning the title at Melbourne Park on Saturday both Bopanna and Ebden went down on the court and were seen in celebratory mood. Soon both players picked themselves up and jumped together to pump their chests. They were later seen hugging one another and then pointing out to their stands where their friends and family members were present.

Bopanna-Ebden script history

Having achieved the World No.1 ranking earlier in the week (to be official on Monday), Bopanna scripted history at the Rod Laver arena in his 61st Grand Slam doubles appearance. In a contest that lasted almost 100 minutes, Bopanna and his Australian partner were at their fluent best and did not lose their serve in the entire match.

Both sets were close affairs with Boppana and Ebden going shoulder-to-shoulder with their Italian counterparts. With neither team ready to surrender their serve in the opening set it needed a tiebreaker to separate the pairs. However, Bopanna-Ebden were flawless in the tiebreak and won it without dropping a point to seize early advantage.