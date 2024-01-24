Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest world number one in men's doubles after entry in semis
Story highlights
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna is set to become the oldest world number one in men's doubles after making an entry into the semifinals, along with partner Mathew Ebden.
India's veteran player Rohan Bopanna attained a historic milestone on Wednesday (Jan 24) by becoming the oldest to become world number one in men's doubles. Bopanna, at 43, is assured of the top spot at the end of the Australian Open after he, along with his partner Mathew Ebden, stormed into the semifinals of men's doubles at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.
At the start of the Australian Open, Bopanna was at a career-high ranking of No. 3 but the experienced campaigner is now set to take the top spot once the updated rankings are out next week. His Aussie partner Ebden is assured of reaching the second spot in the men's doubles.
Also read: Tennis: Nick Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over, makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics
Bopanna and Ebden confirmed went past sixth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals, in a contest which lasted an hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.
The second seeds Bopanna and Ebden will now lock horns with unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals. The match is set to take place on Thursday (Jan 25). For Bopanna, who is going strong at 43, he will be in no mood to get complacent after reaching the top spot in ATP rankings and look to keep going ahead in the first-ever Grand Slam of the calendar year. He has formed a lethal pair with Ebden and the two will be desperate to end the competition with the men's double title.