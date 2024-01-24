Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest world number one in men's doubles after entry in semis

India's veteran player Rohan Bopanna attained a historic milestone on Wednesday (Jan 24) by becoming the oldest to become world number one in men's doubles. Bopanna, at 43, is assured of the top spot at the end of the Australian Open after he, along with his partner Mathew Ebden, stormed into the semifinals of men's doubles at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.

At the start of the Australian Open, Bopanna was at a career-high ranking of No. 3 but the experienced campaigner is now set to take the top spot once the updated rankings are out next week. His Aussie partner Ebden is assured of reaching the second spot in the men's doubles.

Bopanna and Ebden confirmed went past sixth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals, in a contest which lasted an hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.