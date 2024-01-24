Tennis: Nick Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over, makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics

Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that". The talented but temperamental 28-year-old had knee surgery a year ago, then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

He withdrew ahead of the Australian Open as he continues to struggle for fitness, but is at the Grand Slam in Melbourne as a commentator. He conducted the on-court interview after defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Kyrgios said a career in the media was looking increasingly attractive. "I sat down with my agent, Stuart Duguid, a couple of days ago to talk about my future," he wrote in a column for The Age newspaper in Melbourne. "The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over. And I'm OK with that. "It's a conversation that needed to be had. I'm at a crossroads in my career and have reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me. "I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport... that's a life people wish they had."

Kyrgios, who reached a career-high 13 in the world in 2016 and has spoken previously of his struggles with his mental health, said last month he was "exhausted, tired". He did not rule out a return to the court but said that after so many surgeries "my body may never be the same again".