Australian Open: Novak Djokovic stretches unbeaten run at Melbourne Park to 31 matches with third round win

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024 after a convincing victory over Tomás Martín Etcheverry of Argentina on Friday (Jan 19). Djokovic, in search of his record-equalling 11th Australian Open title, has now stretched his unbeaten at the Melbourne Park to 31 matches having got the better of Etcheverry with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. The Serbian will next face the winner of Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.

Coming into the match with an unbeaten run of 30 matches, Novak had a tough task of facing Argentina’s Etcheverry who had outclassed former Wimbledon champions Andy Murray in the first round. Djokovic though picked his moments in the match and capitalised on the opportunities provided to snap the opening set. He had a first serve percentage of 86 which highlighted his dominance. He also won 60 percent of points on the second serve in the match.

He also won three break points while giving no such luxury to his opposite number in the same tally. There was good competition in the last set which was stretched to a tiebreaker where Djokovic prevailed 7-2 to win the match.