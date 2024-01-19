Australian Open: Novak Djokovic stretches unbeaten run at Melbourne Park to 31 matches with third round win
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024 after a convincing victory over Tomás Martín Etcheverry of Argentina on Friday (Jan 19). Djokovic, in search of his record-equalling 11th Australian Open title, has now stretched his unbeaten at the Melbourne Park to 31 matches having got the better of Etcheverry with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. The Serbian will next face the winner of Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.
Too strong. Too clean. Too good.@djokernole cruises into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(2) victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.#AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/hu64jY7GOP— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2024
Djokovic continues remarkable run
Coming into the match with an unbeaten run of 30 matches, Novak had a tough task of facing Argentina’s Etcheverry who had outclassed former Wimbledon champions Andy Murray in the first round. Djokovic though picked his moments in the match and capitalised on the opportunities provided to snap the opening set. He had a first serve percentage of 86 which highlighted his dominance. He also won 60 percent of points on the second serve in the match.
He also won three break points while giving no such luxury to his opposite number in the same tally. There was good competition in the last set which was stretched to a tiebreaker where Djokovic prevailed 7-2 to win the match.
Making his 19th appearance at the Australian Open this year, the 36-year-old has not lost a match in the first Grand Slam of the year since 2018. With an impeccable record in the competition history, he has tasted defeat only eight times in the excruciating heat of Melbourne.
Despite turning 36 in 2023, age is just a number for the World No. 1, who for the second time in his career reached the final of all four Grand Slams (previously in 2021). With a record of 27-1 at the Grand Slams in 2023, Djokovic’s form will be a major concern for anyone who tries to dethrone him at the Australia Open. The 10-time Australian Open champion’s only Grand Slam defeat came against Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final which he lost in five sets.