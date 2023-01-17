Australian Open: Djokovic returns with a bang in quest for his 22nd Grand Slam title

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was at his scintillating best in the opening round of the Australian Open. Making a comeback into the tournament after being deported from the Down Under country last year, Djokovic blasted Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena without much fuss.

Walking into a rousing reception from the Rod Laver Arena crowd, Djokovic dominated from the word go and came out trumps with an imposing 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 scoreline.

Djokovic was off the blocks in a rusty manner as he had to save three break points in the fifth game. However, the nine-time winner at Melbourne Park regained his rhythm and broke next game to secure a 4-2 lead and quickly close out the set.

A brief hamstring issue in the second set appeared to cause some discomfort to the Serbian but he managed to soldier on and broke the Spaniard yet again for a 4-3 lead.

The last set proved too much for Baena who surrendered as Djovokic blitzed past him, winning six games in succession.

"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of. "I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career," said Djokovic after the match.

Despite the controversy from the last year relatively fresh, Djokovic appears to have moved on. Prior to his match, Djokovic said he wouldn't be here if he had not moved on.

Djokovic came into the tournament on the back of an impressive showing at the Adelaide International where he secured his 92nd career title.

"In a way, if I do hold grudges, probably if I'm not able to move on, I wouldn't be here. Also I have to say that the amount of positive experiences I had in Australia overwhelm the negative experience maybe of last year."

Djokovic has his eyes firmly set on matching his compatriot Rafel Nadal in the number of Grand Slams won. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open last year to take his tally to 22 while Djokovic could only win Wimbledon to stay one behind on 21.