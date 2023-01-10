WATCH: Novak Djokovic kicks brother & agents out of his box during Adelaide Int'l final, apologises later

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the Australian Open 2023 edition, which gets underway on January 16. Ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Serbian and former world number one started his new year in style by winning the Adelaide International. In the final, he faced American player Sebastian Korda and while he lost the opening set, Djokovic used his experience to come from behind and win the match, and title, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. He, thus, claimed his 92nd career title (tied with arch-rival Rafael Nadal).

While the match ended in a favourable result for Djokovic, he once again made heads turn with one of his gestures on the court. After going down in the first set, the 35-year-old was seen directing his brother and his agents to leave the box. The reason for such a move from Djokovic wasn't known but he didn't seem pleased at all. Here's the video of the gesture from the Serb:

After the match, Djokovic spoke about his move and even apologised to his team for attempting to kick them out of the box. He first lauded his opponent and said, "I want to say a few words to Seb and his team, amazing tournament, amazing effort today. I'd probably say that you were closer to victory today than I was. It was decided in one or two shots, one or two points but the future is bright for you and you're amazing player so well done."

Djokovic then shifted focus to his own team and opined, "I'd like to thank my team for handling me, for tolerating me in good and bad times today." Regarding his outburst post the opening set, he said, "I'm sure they didn't have such a blast with me going back and forth with them but I appreciate them being here." The star player also mentioned his brother who was also spotted leaving following Djokovic's gestures. He said, "My brother Marko is also here and I don't see him that much so I appreciate him coming here, I love you."