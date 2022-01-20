Australian Open: Danka Kovinic thrashes Emma Raducanu in second round

Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic Photograph:( AFP )
The 19-year-old British sensation was hampered by a blistered racket hand from early in the first set of a tense contest on Margaret Court Arena but showed great fighting spirit to stay in contention.
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Montenegro`s Danka Kovinic on Thursday.
With her usually powerful forehand reduced to a slice, Raducanu let slip a 3-0 lead to lose the first set. But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent`s nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider.
Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resist a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary.
A stunning backhand winner sealed victory for the 27-year-old Kovinic as she moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.