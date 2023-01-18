Australian Open: Coco Gauff beats Emma Raducanu in the battle of prodigies

The future of women's tennis was on display at the iconic Rod Laver Arena when Coco Gauff squared up against Emma Raducanu. The contest lived to its billing as Gauff came out on top, beating Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4) to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

18-year-old Gauff proved too hot to handle for the former US Open champion who looked ginger in the opening set. The American broke Raducanu 2-1 and raced to wrap the set within no time.

The 20-year-old Briton pushed Gauff in the second set and took it to a tie-breaker before coming up short to the heavy shot-making and serve of Gauff.

"In the beginning, you know, I think we both started off rocky but I think the match was good quality for the most part considering the circumstances. Both of us were nervous and this was a long-anticipated match-up since the draw came out so I’m glad this was a good match for you guys," said Gauff in the post-match interview.

Raducanu had a minor abs problem on the court which came on the back of her ankle injury scare. 10 days prior to the start of the Australian Open, Raducanu exited an Auckland warm-up tournament injured and in tears.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world by emerging from qualifying to win the US Open in 2021 but has struggled on tour since.

Gauff, despite being younger than Raducanu has managed to stay more competitive on the circuit. After advancing to the next round, Gauff's eyes will firmly be on lifting the Daphne Akhurst Cup on January 28.

Gauff would be aiming to become the youngest Australian Open champion since 16-year-old Martina Hingis won the tournament in 1997

Following the retirements last year of champion Ash Barty and 23-times major winner Serena Williams, the tennis world has been looking for its prodigies to step up and carry the legacy forward. The match-up on Wednesday proved that more-than-worthy successors were in the offing.

(With inputs from agencies)