Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz ready for 'tough battle' against Alexander Zverev in quarterfinal

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the quarterfinal of the 2024 Australian Open with a straight-set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday (Jan 22) in Melbourne. Alcaraz beat Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 and is now aiming to put his best foot forward against the next opponent - Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard agreed that the games against Zverev have always been tough and he has to play at his 'best level.'

"He is a really great player," said 20-year-old Alcaraz about Zverev. "He has beaten great guys here in this tournament."

"Obviously I love playing against him. It's always tough battles. I have to play my best level. He pushes me to play 100 per cent every time."

"The last time we faced each other, I lost so I have to be focused on that. I have to improve my level from that match," he added.

Talking about his match in the fourth round, Alcaraz opined that his opponent wasn't at 100 per cent physically due to his previous games which were tough.

"I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point," said Alcaraz. "He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so probably physically he wasn't 100 per cent."

"I could take my chances in every set and it was a pretty good match for myself.

"I'm feeling better and better every day. Every match I play here on Rod Laver (Arena) I feel more comfortable. Pleasure to play here, amazing court," he added.

During the match, Alcaraz won 83 per cent on first serve against his opponent's 60 and managed 64 per cent on the second serve against Kecmanovic's mere 50. The Spanish player also won five out of nine break points while Kecmanovic managed none.

The difference was visible in the scoring where Alcaraz won 90 points in 18 games and Kecmanovic managed only 63 points in his eight games.